Covid: Low vaccination rate partly to blame for Kettering's spike, GP says
Low vaccination rates coupled with the return of children to school have resulted in Kettering having the highest rate of new Covid-19 cases in the country, according to a leading GP.
The town had 960 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 23 September.
Dr Joanne Watt, the chairwoman of Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "Rates are much higher than we would expect."
She said vaccination rates in the town were "much lower" than expected.
Neighbouring towns Corby, with 679 Covid cases per 100,000 people, and Daventry, with 521 cases per 100,000, are also among the highest in the country.
In Kettering, 74,303 people, equating to 83% of its population of over 16s, have had their first Covid jab, with 69,216 people (77% of its population) having had the second.
In Corby, 47,255 people (73% of its population) have had the first jab, and 43,076 (82.4%) the second.
Nationally, 89.7% of eligible people have had their first dose, and 82.4% their second.
Dr Watt said: "The thing that really worries us, particularly with Kettering and Corby, is those rates are higher than we would expect and some of the vaccination rates are much lower."
She said a rise had been expected due to the increased number of lateral flow tests being taken by children returning to school, but added some people remained "reluctant" to get vaccinated, particularly those under 45.
"Many people just haven't got round to it," Dr Watt said. "They've got very busy lives, but it is really, really important."
She urged people to wear masks in crowded indoor areas, even though this was no longer mandatory.
"People are relaxing a little bit," she added. "Covid is not over yet."
