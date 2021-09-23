BBC News

Cambridgeshire road crash involving cow kills motorcyclist

image source, Google
image captionThe collision happened on the A141 bypass at the Fenland town of March

A motorcyclist and a cow have died after a crash involving a van.

The man was riding a blue Suzuki motorbike when it was in collision with the other vehicle on the A141 bypass at March at about 03:00 BST.

A cow was also involved in the incident and had to be put down at the scene, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The road was closed for investigation work but reopened later. The force appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.

