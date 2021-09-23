Northampton cannabis burglary killing: Four found guilty
Four people have been found guilty of killing a man during what police called a "botched" drugs burglary.
Christopher Allbury-Burridge, 33, died from a stab wound when armed men tried to break into his home in the Kingsley area of Northampton on 11 December.
They were attempting to steal a small number of cannabis plants Mr Allbury-Burridge was growing.
His family said he had been "naïve to the risks of the very dark underworld" of drug cultivation.
Jordan Parker, 25, of Chingford Road, Walthamstow, east London; Calum Farquhar, 24, of Liverpool Road, Leyton, east London; and Rakeem Leander, 26, of Brewers Court, Norwich, have all been convicted of murder at Northampton Crown Court.
A fourth man, Joel Cyrus, 26, of Whitley Road in Leyton, was convicted of manslaughter.
All four are due to be sentenced on 29 November.
'Absolute tragedy'
Mr Allbury-Burridge's family said they wanted his legacy to be one of deterring others from growing cannabis.
His aunt said: "We knew nothing about Christopher growing cannabis, and want to talk about the dangers of doing this on even such a small scale.
"Christopher was naïve to the risks of the very dark underworld that surrounds it all - the money and risk of robbery that it brings.
"To be killed for something like growing a few cannabis plants is an absolute tragedy."
The family said it also wanted to deter anyone from carrying a knife.
His father said: "Words cannot express the pain and anger we have endured, the premature loss of a son, brother, cousin and friend in such a tragic way is beyond words.
"Chris's death was a consequence of greed and a knife-carrying culture.
"Those willing to carry and use knives chose to kill him needlessly with no regard for the effect it would have on so many of us."