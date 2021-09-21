BBC News

Northampton nightclub working with police over drink-spiking

image captionPolice said drink spiking is "taken very seriously" and can lead to "serious harm"

Drug detection dogs are being used at a nightclub where drink spiking has been reported.

NB's, in Bridge Street, Northampton, said it was working with police and taking the matter "seriously".

Northamptonshire Police said three drink spiking incidents in the town in early September are being investigated.

As reported by the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, devices to cover drinks and bottles have also been handed out.

image captionNB's cocktail bar and club said it was working with police "to ensure we provide the safest night out for all our customers"

NB's said it was offering two devices to customers to protect their drinks.

"We will also have drug dogs searching customers upon entry over the coming weekends to ensure that no drugs of any kind enter the venue," a club spokesperson said.

Northamptonshire Police said it would continue sending plain-clothed officers as part of its efforts to target "predatory behaviour".

It said the town had recently experienced three drink spiking incidents in which victims needed hospital treatment after collapsing..

Two of the incidents were at NB's and the third was reported at Turtle Bay in Gold Street.

image captionPolice are investigating a drink-spiking incident at Turtle Bay, in Gold Street, on 4 September

Det Supt Emma James said: "Drink spiking is illegal and the penalties are serious."

She advised people to stick with friends, not leave drinks unattended or to accept drinks from strangers.

"If you think you may have had a drink spiked, please always seek medical help and report it to the police as soon as possible," she said.

She confirmed both venues were co-operating and had a "proactive attitude".

