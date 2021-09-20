Northampton man guilty of attempted murder of stranger
A man who strangled a woman in a random attack after she left a supermarket has been convicted of attempted murder.
The victim, who was 22 at the time, survived the strangulation attempt by Sean Shortland, 25, on Artizan Road, Northampton on 8 June last year.
Northamptonshire Police said Shortland, who had got off a bus, saw her entering a nearby Tesco Express and waited for her to come out.
Neither party were known to each other, police said.
Investigators said the victim had been at Sainsbury's on Wellingborough Road and had gone into the Tesco because she had forgotten something.
'Dangerous and depraved'
Shortland grabbed her at about 21:00 BST as she walked up Artizan Road and pinned her to the ground before putting his hands around her throat, police said.
Passers-by saw what was happening and came to her rescue; Shortland then ran off.
The attack was later proven to be completely random with neither Shortland nor the woman having met before, said police.
At his trial at Northampton Crown Court, Shortland, of Valley Road in the town, was also convicted of grievous bodily harm without intent.
He will be sentenced in November.
Det Con Howes said of the victim: "Because of her, a very dangerous and depraved man will now be spending a long time looking at the four walls of a prison cell.
"Walking alone without fear is a right every woman should have and every woman should be able to walk home safely."