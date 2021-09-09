Horse stuck in Harringworth river winched to safety
Published
A horse has been winched to safety by firefighters after it became stuck up to its stomach in a river.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the Wakerley Road area of Harringworth, north of Corby, at about 10:11 BST on Wednesday.
A specialist animal rescue team helped, with equipment borrowed from a local farmer, it said.
The animal was not hurt and was left in the care of a vet and its owner.
