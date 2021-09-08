BBC News

Northampton field fire caused by gas cylinder explosions

Published
image sourceNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service
image captionThe stubble caught fire after a bonfire got out of control and two gas cylinders exploded

Crews dealing with an out-of-control bonfire arrived in time to see two gas cylinders explode and the blaze spread to a nearby field of stubble.

At least 25 firefighters tackled the fire behind Teviot Close, in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton.

Northamptonshire Fire Service said the fire was started deliberately and the cylinders exploded shortly after their arrival at 16:00 BST on Tuesday.

Up to 30,000 sq m (98,400 sq ft) of stubble caught fire.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
image sourceNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service
image captionFire crews from The Mounts, Mereway, Moulton, Brixworth, Wellingborough and Rushden were called in
image sourceNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service
image captionThey brought the fire under control and there were no reported injuries

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story