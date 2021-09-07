Covid-19: Low jab rate 'a factor' in Corby's high case rate
- Published
Low vaccination rates are "definitely a factor" in the area with the highest case rate of Covid-19 in England, a university professor has said.
Corby in Northamptonshire had 560 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 2 September, a 18% rise from the previous week.
About 63% of people 16 or over in the area were fully vaccinated, compared with the England average of 80%.
Dr Stephen O'Brien said he was "worried about the case rates" in Corby.
Dr O'Brien, visiting professor of nursing at the University of Northampton and a Corby resident, said he was "a bit depressed by it because we've been there before".
In February and March, before lockdown was lifted, the town consistently had one the highest rates in the country.
Neighbouring Kettering had the seventh-highest rate in England, with 467 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 2 September, a 17% week-on-week rise.
The England-wide rate was 315 cases per 100,000 people.
'Recipe for disaster'
Despite the rising rates, admissions for Covid-19 at Kettering General Hospital, which serves both areas, had been about 20 per week for the last month, and the area had two deaths in the same period.
Dr O'Brien said this was due to the vaccination rollout, but warned: "Because you've got that high case rate you will have people who eventually end up in hospital and some people who develop long Covid."
As well as the high case rate, the vaccination rate in Corby lower than the national average.
In England, 88% of people aged 16 and over have had a first dose, but in Corby it was 72%.
Dr O'Brien said it was "definitely a factor" in case rates rising.
"The consequence is fewer people have protection and the potential for transmission is higher," he said.
The professor added: "Corby is a very social place to be; we've seen lots of socialisation amongst families and between families.
"The pubs are busy, the restaurants are busy. All of these things are a bit of recipe for disaster if you've got a virus which is transmitted through that mode.
"But we have to put into context, the impact on deaths and hospitalisations is not being seen as it was earlier in the pandemic and that's because of the vaccination programme."
Public Health Northamptonshire has been contacted for comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk