Northampton Wall Games: Art project aims to transform town

Published
image sourceJane Birch
image captionA host of artists from Northampton and beyond took part in the Wall Games project

More than 100 artists have helped create a series of colourful murals in the hope of "uplifting" drab areas of one town.

The Wall Games project targeted unloved underpasses and walkways in Northampton over the Bank Holiday weekend.

It was funded by Northampton Town Council's community grant scheme.

The council's leader Jane Birch said adding colour to "drab areas is uplifting" and "increased community pride".

The Labour-controlled town council was only formed earlier this year following the scrapping of Northampton Borough Council as part of Northamptonshire's unitary reorganisation.

image sourceJane Birch
image captionThe murals were created in areas like the Mayorhold Car Park and Emporium Way which had previously become drab or covered in graffiti
image sourceJane Birch
image captionThose involved also donated artwork to be sold in aid of Northampton homelessness charity The Hope Centre
image sourceJane Birch
image captionAn after-party event featuring a host of DJs took place at Northampton's Garibaldi Hotel on Sunday night after the murals had been finished
image sourceJane Birch
image captionThis is the third consecutive year Wall Games has taken place in the town
image sourceJane Birch
image captionAs well as the completed artwork, Wall Games founder James Thompson now intends to create a giant mural at the town's Roadmender club

