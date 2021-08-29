Kettering: Police not seeking anyone else over deaths
Detectives have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths of two people.
The bodies of a man and woman were found at a property on Slate Drive, Kettering, just before 13:00 BST on Friday afternoon.
Northamptonshire Police Det Insp Nicole Main, said: "At this stage we believe this to be a contained incident."
The force has yet to released further details of those who died.
It previously said post-mortem examinations were scheduled for the Bank Holiday weekend and work to confirm the identity of the two people was continuing.
Det Insp Main said: "Our fast-paced and extensive investigation continues and our teams are working extremely hard to establish the circumstances of this incident."
She appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
