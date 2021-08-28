Kettering: Bodies found after concern for welfare call to police
A "major" investigation has been launched after the bodies of two people were found at a home.
Northamptonshire Police officers were called to the property on Slate Drive in Kettering just before 13:00 BST on Friday.
A man and a woman were found and they were confirmed dead at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield said the force was "working at pace to establish what has happened" and asked for those with information to come forward.
He continued: "I know many people will be concerned about this incident, and I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a large number of officers dedicated to our investigation."
The force appealed for those with CCTV and smart doorbell footage from the area to get in touch.
It added that post-mortem examinations were due to take place over the Bank Holiday weekend.
