Weekley Hall Woods: Kettering warehouse decision deferred
Protestors gathered at a meeting where a decision on building a warehouse on woodland was deferred.
Conservative-run North Northamptonshire Council voted to delay discussions about the development at Weekley Hall Woods in Kettering.
The proposal by IM Kelly Automotive was for land next to its existing site.
The Green Party's Dez Dell said it showed people were "just not up for having any more warehouses built on their woodland".
BBC Northamptonshire political reporter Laura Coffey said there were "cheers inside and outside the council chamber" after the unaminous vote.
Council officers had recommended that Thursday's planning committee approved the plans when it met in Kettering.
The seven committee members instead voted unanimously to defer any decision.
Members of the Save Weekley Hall Woods campaign group gathered inside and outside the meeting to oppose the plans.
The group was formed to oppose separate plans for five large warehouses, proposed by Buccleuch Estates, at the woodland.
It has garnered such support that Mr Dell and two other Green Party members were successfully elected to North Northamptonshire Council earlier this year on the back of the campaign.
Mr Dell, who does not serve on the planning committee, said Thursday's protest had "shown the council and developers how much support the campaign has".
Campaigner Tate Eppay said the deferral was better than the proposal being approved, but said a "complete refusal" was needed.
"It's ridiculous it is even being considered," she said.
The developers said the plans would create 150 jobs.