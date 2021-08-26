Wicksteed Open Air Theatre apologises over postponed events
A music and arts promoter has apologised for any "confusion and inconvenience" over its rescheduled and cancelled events.
M&B, which runs Wicksteed Open Air Theatre in Northamptonshire, said the decision to move shows to 2022 was taken before the easing of lockdown in July.
M&B said its decision had "nothing to do with Wicksteed Park's owners".
Bananarama, UB40 and comedian Kathryn Ryan were set to perform this summer.
In a statement on its website, M&B said: "We ask that all ticket holders refrain from contacting them (Wicksteed Park) directly.
"We are working closely with our partners to resolve any issues."
M&B said its decision to reschedule events in June was made before the £750m government-backed insurance scheme was announced. The scheme offered protection for live events cancelled because of the pandemic.
The firm said its Wicksteed shows were part of a UK-wide touring operation and it was "not financially viable to keep a few individual shows on".
Refunds
Without support it would have "been risking seven figures to go ahead", the firm said.
Some ticket holders complained on social media about being unable to get refunds.
M&B said it had now moved its ticketing to a new company which would issue refunds for rescheduled shows.
However, the company said it was commonplace in the industry for ticketing firms not to offer refunds on rescheduled dates.
It said individuals should get in touch with them directly if they could not attend events which had been postponed.