A5 crash: Tributes paid to 18-year-old Annabelle Lovell

Published
image sourceNorthamptonshire Police
image captionAnnabelle Lovell, known as Anna, was killed in a crash on the A5

Tributes have been paid to a 18-year-old passenger killed in a car crash.

Annabelle Lovell was killed on 2 August on the A5 between Potterspury and Paulerspury in Northamptonshire.

She was the front passenger of a BMW X3, which was involved in a crash with a Volkswagen ID.4. BMW driver Benjamin Teague, 26, was also killed.

Her family said: "She was a loving daughter, sister and granddaughter. This has devastated the entire family and everyone that knew her."

