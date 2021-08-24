A5 crash: Tributes paid to 18-year-old Annabelle Lovell
Tributes have been paid to a 18-year-old passenger killed in a car crash.
Annabelle Lovell was killed on 2 August on the A5 between Potterspury and Paulerspury in Northamptonshire.
She was the front passenger of a BMW X3, which was involved in a crash with a Volkswagen ID.4. BMW driver Benjamin Teague, 26, was also killed.
Her family said: "She was a loving daughter, sister and granddaughter. This has devastated the entire family and everyone that knew her."
