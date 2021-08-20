Northampton: Conservative donor admits £10k disguised contribution
- Published
A man has been fined £6,000 after admitting not properly declaring political contributions in a case linked to a missing £10.25m loan to Northampton Town FC.
Alan Mayfield made the £10,000 payment to Northampton South Conservative Association in 2014 without declaring he was not the source of the funds.
He broke down as he was sentenced at Northampton Magistrates' Court.
Four others who appeared with him will face trial at Northampton Crown Court.
The case is the first to be brought under a law prohibiting disguised donations to a political party.
Mayfield, 64, of Hill Farm Road, Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire, was charged by detectives investigating the disappearance of £10.25m loaned to the football club by the now-defunct Northampton Borough Council.
Mayfield was accused of breaching Section 54 of the Political Parties, Elections and Referendum Act 2000 which states those donating sums exceeding £500 to a political party have to state where the money originates from.
He was ordered to pay his fine in £100 instalments.
Four other defendants appeared with Mayfield.
Husband and wife Nutan Bhimjiyani, 60, and Sharad Bhimjiyani, 65, both of Headstone Lane, Harrow, did not enter a plea.
Gary Platt, 65, of West Drive, Harrow; and Leonard Western, 71, of Holmside Rise, South Oxhey, Watford, both pleaded not guilty.
Nirav Vinodray Sheth, 47, of Uppingham Avenue, Stanmore, did not appear before magistrates, but will face crown court trial.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk