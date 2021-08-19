Corby: Anthony Horowitz among authors to back appeal over burned books
A head teacher said she was "overwhelmed" by the support from authors and celebrities after books from her school were stolen and burned.
Four boxes of books were taken from a classroom at Hazel Leys Academy in Corby, Northamptonshire, on Monday, Melissa Albert said.
"To our disgust we found them burned at the school firepit," she said.
A fundraising page was set up and authors including Anthony Horowitz donated to help buy new books.
Children's' book writer Liz Pichon and Line of Duty actor Nigel Boyle also supported the school's campaign.
More than £1,600 has been donated to the crowdfunding page and Mrs Albert said a publishing company had also been in contact about replacement books.
"Corby is a disadvantaged area and to get this response from public figures has been overwhelming," she said.
Mrs Albert said the incident was being investigated by police.
"It's just a real shame for our children," she said.
"These books are so important and we are a school that believes in reading so much so to have a large supply of our books go is really difficult for us."
She said despite the "horrendous, upsetting act", the response from the community had made her and staff at the school "so proud to be where we are in Corby".
"Our children will be so grateful to have their books back," she said.