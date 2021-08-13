BBC News

Wellingborough: Second teen charged with murder of Dylan Holliday

image captionDylan Holliday was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing

A second 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of another 16-year-old boy.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Brooke Close in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, at about 17:45 BST on 5 August.

Dylan Holliday was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, while a 15-year-old was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

The boy who has been charged was remanded in custody and is due at Northampton Crown Court on Monday.

Another 16-year-old has already been charged with murder and he appeared in court earlier this week.

He has been remanded in custody to next appear in court on 8 November.

image captionDylan's family said he would be forever in their hearts

Both boys, who cannot be named because of their age, have also been charged with the attempted murder of the 15-year-old.

He was recovering from his injuries, which were not thought to be life-changing, Northamptonshire Police said.

Three people from Northampton arrested earlier this week on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

