Northampton care leaver helps tackle period poverty with new project
- Published
A care leaver who has "first-hand" experience of period poverty has helped launch a project handing out free sanitary products.
Louise, from Northampton, was inspired to set up the Jeevan Project that gives away products to young women leaving care in the town.
Each box contains towels and tampons as well as "extra treats" such as beauty products and confectionery.
"I'm hoping it gives people a bit of comfort," said Louise.
The boxes will be distributed to any young woman requesting them who has left care or children's homes, working alongside schools and social care staff.
Louise, who only wants her first name used, works for Right Resolution CIC, which supports people aged between 16 and 24 who are leaving care.
She applied to Northampton Partnership Homes' (NPH) Happy to Help CIC's Communities Fund to kickstart the scheme.
She said: "As a care leaver, there have been times where I haven't been able to buy sanitary products, so I have first-hand experience of period poverty.
"I don't want others to be in that position, and care leavers often don't have a family structure where they can ask for help.
"I've loved working with the team to make up these packs, and by including extra treats like nail varnish and chocolate, I'm hoping it gives people a bit of comfort. It's great for self-care.
"I'm looking forward to helping adapt these bags for the winter and include things like fluffy socks and warm drinks."
Amarjit Pawar, director of Right Resolution CIC, said it was a "much needed and vital service", adding: "Over the years, I've witnessed a number of young women negatively impacted by period poverty and the lack of access to sanitary products because of financial constraints."
Cam Whyld, head of engagement at NPH, said she was "delighted" the idea got off the ground, adding it would have "a big impact" on local women.
