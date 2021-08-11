Wellingborough: Tributes paid to stab victim Dylan Holliday
- Published
A teenager who died from stab wounds was "the best son, brother, cousin and friend we could have asked for", his family have said.
Dylan Holliday, 16, was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived at Brooke Close in Wellingborough, at 17:45 BST on Thursday.
A boy, 16, has been charged with murder and will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They remain in custody, police said.
Dylan's family thanked family and friends for their support "at this extremely sad and difficult time".
In a statement they said: "It's very difficult to put into words just how much Dylan meant to so many people.
"He will forever be in our hearts and the memories of his life will stay with us forever."
Northamptonshire Police said specialist officers were supporting Dylan's family.
A vigil took place on Sunday for Dylan, with about 300 people and 50 motorcycles gathering in the Queensway and Shelley Road area of the town.
