Wellingborough: Teenager charged with murder of Dylan Holliday
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of another 16-year-old boy, who has now been named by police.
Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Brooke Close in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, at about 17:45 BST on Thursday.
Dylan Holliday was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, while a 15-year-old was taken to hospital with stab wounds.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court.
He has also been charged with attempted murder.
An 18-year-old man and a boy, aged 16, who were also arrested as part of the inquiry have already been released without charge.
Northamptonshire Police said specialist officers were supporting Dylan's family.
A vigil took place on Sunday for Dylan, with about 300 people and 50 motorcycles gathering in the Queensway and Shelley Road area of the town.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk