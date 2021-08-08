BBC News

Wellingborough: Two arrested over 16-year-old's murder released

Published
image captionThree people were arrested on Thursday after police were called to Brooke Close, near Queensway park

Two teenagers arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy have been released without charge.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Brooke Close in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, at about 17:45 BST on Thursday.

One boy was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, while a second, aged 15, was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Police said a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder remained in custody.

An 18-year-old man and a boy, aged 16, were also detained on Thursday but were released on Saturday night.

Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield said: "My officers continue to work around the clock on what remains a fast-paced investigation.

"We believe this was an isolated incident but high-visibility police patrols are continuing in Wellingborough to reassure the local community and I encourage anyone with concerns to approach one of our officers."

image captionFlowers have been left by local residents at the scene

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.