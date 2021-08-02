Tributes paid after two bikers die in three days in Northampton
- Published
Tributes have been paid to two motorbike riders killed in separate crashes in Northampton in the space of three days.
Robbie Fitzpatrick, 24, collided with a car at the junction of Harlestone Road and Lodge Way at 21:00 BST on 29 July.
The father-of-two was taken to University Hospital Coventry but died on 31 July.
His family said he was a "much loved son, brother, grandson, and daddy to his two wonderful children".
In a statement the family said: "He was such a character and never failed to put a smile on our face. He was our world.
"Robbie will be missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him."
'Hilarious and free-spirited'
Father-of-six, Jaime Lee Crouch, 35, became unseated after hitting a kerb on the A43 Lumbertubs Way on 31 July at 06:35.
He was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries and died later that day.
His family said they were "absolutely devastated by the loss".
"Jaime was a compassionate, hilarious, crazy and free-spirited person who lived life to the max.
He will be greatly missed by us all, especially by his six children who he loved more than anything," they added.
Northamptonshire Police has appealed for witness to the two crashes, and for a driver who stopped to assist Mr Crouch, to come forward.
