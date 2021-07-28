Funnel cloud spotted near Daventry as storms move in
A funnel of cloud was spotted over Northamptonshire as storms moved across the county.
The weather event was seen near Daventry at about 17:30 BST on Tuesday.
Tia Kilby said her daughters Zoe and Izzy spotted the funnel that "started off as just wispy cloud and got bigger and closer to the ground". It did not touch the ground, however, she said.
BBC Look East weather presenter Elizabeth Rizzini said the funnel cloud represented "tornadic activity".
"There is a lot of rotation in that, but it's not a tornado until it touches the ground," she said.
She said the forecast was for more localised heavy showers again on Wednesday and there could be more funnel clouds forming according to Torro, the tornado and storm research organisation.
