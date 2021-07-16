Finedon family reunited with ornament 35 years after burglary
A porcelain ornament that was stolen in a burglary 35 years ago has been returned to the family who owned it.
Northamptonshire Police said the item was sent to them with a note saying it had been stolen from a family with the surname Colcutt in Finedon in 1986.
The force used social media to find the family, and was helped by celebrity vicar the Reverend Richard Coles.
Catherine Merry, whose parents originally owned the figurine, said they would have been "astonished".
Police issued a media appeal to find the Dresden ornament's owners, and tagged Mr Coles in a Tweet.
He revealed he knew the family and said he would do what he could to trace them.
Meanwhile, word also made its way to Ms Merry, leading her to contact the force.
Although her parents had both since died, relevant checks were made and the ornament was returned to her and the family, police said.
Ms Merry said: "The response has been truly overwhelming and also heart-warming, my parents would be astonished.
"I think they would be particularly pleased that the Rev Richard Coles was part of piecing the mystery together - they must be laughing up there!
"It just goes to show that social media can really work for the good."
PC Tamlin Rees, of the Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "As an officer I was firstly surprised by the manner in which we received the ornament, and like any officer would be, was keen to try and unravel the mysteries surrounding this case.
"With a bit of old-fashioned police work I got so far but then hit a dead end, so with the help of our digital communities, it was great to successfully trace the family and return this item to them."
