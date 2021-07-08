Kettering street 'renamed' in tribute to Gareth Southgate
- Published
A residential street in Kettering has been "renamed" as a tribute to the England football team manager.
Fans have added homemade signs to Southgate Drive so it now reads "Sir Gareth Southgate You're The One", following England's 2-1 victory over Denmark on Wednesday.
The Wembley win sent them into the Euro 2021 final, the first major men's final the country has reached for 55 years.
In a tweet, vicar Reverend Richard Coles said "Kettering is en fête!"
The English translation of the phrase is "Kettering is celebrating".
Kettering is en fête! #ENG pic.twitter.com/jE1xf6z4iU— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) July 8, 2021
The post from Mr Coles, the former keyboard player in 1980s band The Communards and vicar of Finedon in Northamptonshire, prompted social media users to post other road name images celebrating Gareth Southgate.
It follows the change to Southgate tube station during the 2018 World Cup when England reached the semi-finals.
Still love this from Southgate tube in 2018👇 pic.twitter.com/uSNadtlaHZ— IsolatedKat 🖤#BLM #SISU #FBNHS💙 #FSFA #FBHD (@Bearlykat) July 8, 2021
Ang Brown and Liz Baker tweeted that Wincanton in Somerset and Gloucester had followed suit.
Same in Wincanton pic.twitter.com/9ZgSyxPYaU— Ang Brown (@angie1411) July 8, 2021
Gloucester is too pic.twitter.com/iodRDMT5Pi— lizbaker💙 (@lizbaker62) July 8, 2021
While Aileen Cheng said that Peterborough had had its own tribute "for some time".
Peterborough has had this one for some time pic.twitter.com/c1rze2BC90— Aileen Cheng 💙 (@aileencheng58) July 8, 2021
Watford-born Southgate grew up in Crawley in West Sussex and Vicky Bourne pointed out that there was an area of that town "which must be truly buzzing today".
There’s a Southgate area of Crawley which must be truly buzzing today https://t.co/kMsNaPRKh7— Vicky Bourne (@Likelylass) July 8, 2021
