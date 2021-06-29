Weetabix workers balloted on strike action in Northamptonshire
Production workers at Weetabix are being balloted on strike action over a pay dispute.
The trade union Usdaw said the ballot for members at the cereal firm's plant on Station Road in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire was a "last resort".
It comes just a week after about 80 Weetabix engineers suspended a separate strike action over pay and conditions.
Weetabix said it needed to implement new ways of working "to keep us competitive".
The dispute is centred around unsociable hours shift premium pay, which Weetabix is planning to reduce.
The ballot will close at noon on 13 July, with the possibility of a first 24-hour stoppage being called from 28 July.
The union said if members vote in favour of strike action then further 24- or 48-hour stoppages will take place on a periodic basis until a resolution is found.
Usdaw's area organiser, Ed Leach, said it was "very disappointing" Weetabix "has pushed this dispute... to the point of industrial action, which is very much a last resort for our members".
Mr Leach said discussions with the company had not brought about a resolution.
"This dispute will not be resolved until an agreement is reached on the value of the shift premium and we urge the company to move their position to avoid industrial action and disruption to the business," he added.
A Weetabix spokesman said: "As part of our ongoing change programme, it is necessary to implement new ways of working at our cereal bar factory to keep us competitive.
"We're disappointed that our employees' representatives feel it necessary to ballot for industrial action, but respect their right to do so."
He said he was confident a "mutually agreeable solution" could be reached.
It comes after planning action by 80 engineers in the Unite union was suspended at the 11th hour.
That dispute was focused on cuts to shift allowances which Unite had said could see some workers lose up to £5,000 a year.
