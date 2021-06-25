Levi Davis death: Man charged with attempted murder dies in prison
A man charged with the attempted murder of another man after a woman was stabbed to death following a road collision has died in prison.
Jake Swords, 28, was accused of trying to kill a man in Rushden, Northamptonshire, on 7 December 2019.
Northamptonshire Police said an argument broke out after a crash between a VW Polo and a Vauxhall van on Wellingborough Road.
A spokesman for HMP Peterborough confirmed a prisoner died on 2 June.
Northamptonshire Police said Mr Swords was on remand at the time of his death.
Levi Davis, a 25-year-old mother-of-two, died after being stabbed.
A man arrested on suspicion of her murder was released with no further action after police said it had viewed CCTV footage which showed "the entire incident from start to finish".
The force previously said Ms Davis was in the VW Polo before it collided with the van.
Damian Evans, director of HMP Peterborough said: "We can confirm that a prisoner sadly died at HMP Peterborough on 2 June.
"All deaths in custody are investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this stage."
