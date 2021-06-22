Weetabix workers suspend strike action at Northamptonshire sites
Planned strike action by Weetabix workers over a row about pay and conditions has been suspended.
About 80 engineers at Northamptonshire sites were due to take part in their first day of action on Wednesday.
The union, Unite, said "constructive talks" had taken place and action due to take place every Wednesday until September has been halted.
The company said it was confident that a long-term agreement could be reached.
Unite said members voted to strike as the business was looking to "fire and rehire" staff, resulting in cuts to shift allowances that could see some workers lose up to £5,000 a year.
Weetabix told the union that it had "agreed not to make any changes to the engineer's contracts until at least 1 September", Unite said.
It meant "meaningful negotiations" could now take place, the union added.
A spokesman for the Weetabix Food Company said: "We are pleased that tomorrow's proposed strike has been suspended and are confident that we can reach a long-term agreement with our employees' representatives.
"Our success over nearly 90 years has been built on a strong sense of teamwork, and a mutually agreeable solution on new ways of working will allow us to continue to invest in our people, plants, and products long into the future."
Unite regional officer Sean Kettle said: "Following constructive talks with Weetabix today Unite has agreed to suspend the strike action which was due to begin tomorrow.
"The decision was in response to Weetabix agreeing to postpone the proposed implementation of the contract changes for our members.
"It is hoped that fresh negotiations will allow a deal to be reached that will be acceptable to our members."
The union said if negotiations did not lead to a "satisfactory resolution" strike action could resume "later this summer or early this autumn".
