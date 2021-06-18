BBC News

Northampton murder: Man charged over assault death

image captionThe assault took place in Hester Street, Northampton, in the early hours of Wednesday

A man has been charged with murdering a man who died following a serious assault.

The incident took place in Hester Street, Northampton, in the early hours of Wednesday.

A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital but died at 21:30 BST.

Grant Richard Harding, 28, of Hester Street, has been charged with murder and will appear before Northampton magistrates later.

