Northampton Town: Seven people charged in missing loan probe
By Matt Precey
BBC Look East
- Published
Seven people have been charged with electoral offences by police investigating a missing £10.25m loan to Northampton Town Football Club.
The six men and one woman have been charged over donations made to Northampton South Conservative party in 2014.
It is alleged they failed to ensure the true source of the money was disclosed.
They are due to appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court next month.
More to follow...