Middleton Cheney murder arrest as body found in burning shed
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a burning shed.
The body of a man was discovered after Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the blaze in Salmon Lane in Middleton Cheney at about 15:35 BST on Wednesday.
When they put out the fire, they found the body inside.
A 65-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday night and remains in police custody.
