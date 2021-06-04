Weetabix workers vote to strike in pay row
Weetabix workers have voted to strike over a row about pay and conditions.
About 80 engineers at sites in Northamptonshire will take part in one-day strikes, which could lead to product shortages, union Unite said.
New work patterns would result in cuts in shift allowances, meaning some workers could lose up to £5,000 a year, Unite added.
Weetabix said it was "disappointed" by the ballot but "confident" that product shortages could be avoided.
Unite said Weetabix had issued the engineers with new contracts and work patterns and there would also be a move to require more day working than shift working, further contributing to the cut in pay.
There were also concerns about the health and safety of workers due to the low number of engineers on duty at certain times, the union said.
The strikes are still to be scheduled but are due to take place during June, July and August.
Unite regional officer Sean Kettle said: "Our members are well aware that these fire and rehire attacks are simply an opportunistic response to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
"They are incensed at the company's unacceptable behaviour, which is especially galling given their pivotal role in keeping Weetabix's plants operating during the worst of the pandemic.
"The strikes will impact Weetabix supplies this summer and it is expected there will be shortages in the shops."
He added that industrial action could be prevented if the company "withdraws its fire and rehire threats and engages in constructive negotiations".
"Fire and rehire" involves companies giving redundancy notices to workers with the intention of offering them jobs with different terms and conditions.
Unions have called on the government to ban the practice after the Trades Union Congress (TUC) found that one in 10 workers had been threatened with the process during the pandemic.
In a statement, Weetabix said: "We are naturally disappointed by the result of the reported ballot from union Unite, but respect the voice of our workforce and their representatives.
"Our success over nearly 90 years is built on a strong relationship with our workforce. We will remain in close consultation with them and are confident that together we can avoid any product shortages while we implement necessary new ways of working to keep us competitive for the next 90 years and beyond."
