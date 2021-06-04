Corby stabbing: Two more teens arrested over Rayon Pennycook stabbing
Two more teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.
Rayon Pennycook was discovered on Constable Road, Corby, on 25 May and died a short time later.
Northamptonshire Police said two boys, aged 17 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of Rayon's murder and remain in police custody.
Another 17-year-old boy has already been charged with his murder, while two other arrested teens have been bailed.
