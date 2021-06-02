Northampton 'hit-and-run' leaves woman seriously hurt
- Published
A woman left lying in a road with serious injuries was the victim of a suspected hit-and-run, police said.
The 37-year-old was found on York Road, Northampton, close to 23:00 BST on Tuesday and told paramedics she had been hit by a car, which drove off.
She was taken to hospital with serious head and pelvic injuries, Northamptonshire Police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.