Corby stabbing: Teen charged with Rayon Pennycook murder
- Published
A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.
Rayon Pennycook was discovered on Constable Road in Corby on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST and treated Rayon, but he died at the scene.
The 17-year-old will appear at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court on Saturday. Two other teenage boys, aged 15 and 17, have been released on bail.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk