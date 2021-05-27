Rayon Pennycook: Police given more time to question suspects
Police investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy have been given more time to question three teenagers arrested on suspicion of killing him.
Rayon Pennycook was stabbed to death on Constable Road, Corby on Tuesday.
Three boys, one aged 15 and two aged 17, were arrested on suspicion of murder.
Senior investigating officer Det Insp Pete Long said Northamptonshire Police's investigation was "progressing well".
Emergency services were called to Constable Road on Tuesday evening, but despite the best efforts of paramedics Rayon died at the scene.
His family have released a statement saying they are "devastated".
Magistrates have granted police a 36-hour extension to further question the three suspects.
They will now remain in custody until Friday evening.
Officers have also reiterated an appeal for video footage of the incident.
Mr Long said: "We have heard rumours over the past 24 hours that the incident may have been filmed and posted on Snapchat.
"However, we have not yet seen any tangible evidence to suggest that this is true.
"I'd implore anyone who has, or has seen, this potential footage, to please get in touch with us.
"Similarly I'd encourage parents and guardians in the Corby area to ask their children if they have seen anything like this on social media and to let us know if they have."
High-visibility police patrols will be taking place in Corby on Thursday to reassure the community.
