Northamptonshire lorry driver 'shaken' after Calais attack
- Published
Fifteen lorries have been attacked by a group of people in Calais, a driver has said.
The man, a driver from Northampton haulage company EM Rogers, said rocks, boulders and metal bars were thrown at the vehicles on Thursday night.
Company chief executive Ed Rogers said his driver was "confronted with a makeshift barrier across the road" when driving into the dock and was still "shaken and upset".
French police are investigating.
Mr Rogers said there was "huge amounts of damage" to the lorry and it will cost the company about £3-4,000 in repairs and recovery costs.
"Fortunately we've never had this sort of assault [before] but I have seen attacks on trucks like this reasonably regularly," he said.
"It's a challenging industry full stop, but with all the changes that Brexit has brought, with all the new rules and regulations we have to adhere to, with these types of attacks, it's going to become more and more challenging to get guys who want to work on the continent."
