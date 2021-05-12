Mick George mislabelled Kettering waste in lower tax band
- Published
A company that mislabelled more than 700 tonnes of waste in a way that saved a "considerable amount" of tax has paid £30,000 to a wildlife charity.
Mick George Ltd was paid to remove the waste from a site in Kettering, Northamptonshire in March 2018.
The Environment Agency said the firm described the waste as material which incurs tax of £3 per tonne, when the rate should have been £90 per tonne.
The £30,000 is going to the Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambs and Northants.
The Environment Agency said Mick George had also agreed to improve its staff training.
The agency said that in their paperwork, the company, based in Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, "incorrectly described the waste as demolition and construction material, which incurs £3 in tax per tonne".
"In reality, it was decomposing household waste - including metals, plastics, and rotting food - which is taxed at nearly £90 per tonne," it added.
The agency said that following its investigation, which found Mick George had breached environmental rules, it "determined the matter could be appropriately dealt with by way of an enforcement undertaking" rather then any court action.
That meant Mick George would pay money to the wildlife trust and would also cover the £12,800 cost of the investigation.
Paul Salter, the agency's investigating officer, said: "Anyone who keeps, moves, processes or disposes of waste must take certain measures to make sure their activities don't harm the environment, including providing accurate information on what waste they're dealing with so it can be managed safely.
"Mislabelling waste is serious; it puts people and nature at risk. At best it can prove a costly mistake for businesses - at worst, it could lead to criminal convictions, so we'd remind anyone dealing with waste to know and follow the law."
The BBC has contacted Mick George for comment.