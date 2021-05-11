Northampton rapper Slowthai announces 'no smile, no entry' festival
The rapper Slowthai has organised a festival in his hometown with a tagline of "no smile, no entry".
The Northampton-born artist has put together the Happyland festival at the town's County Cricket Ground for 25 September.
The 26-year-old said it would be a "place you can be yourself without judgement, expectations and impressions of someone else".
The line-up includes Beabadoobee, Idles and Pa Salieu.
The Covid-19 pandemic wiped out summer festivals in 2020, but some are expected to return this year, with all legal limits on social contact due to be removed by the government on 21 June, depending on the rates of infection.
Born Tyron Frampton, Slowthai's debut album Nothing Great About Britain went straight into the top 10 when it was released in 2019.
It was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize, but he lost out to rapper Dave's Psychodrama.
He had a homecoming show in Northampton as his final gig of that year.
Announcing the festival on social media, Slowthai's post said: "Happyland with happy folk. The place where we can laugh and joke. The place you can be yourself without judgement, expectations and impressions of someone else.
"The space from the shackles of the every day. The mountain where we climb to run away. Imagine what you've never had when you come to Happyland... you will never be sad."
Slowthai is also scheduled to play at the Northampton Roadmender a fortnight before the festival, on 10 September.