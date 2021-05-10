BBC News

Elections 2021: Tory Stephen Mold retains Northamptonshire PFCC role

image captionStephen Mold has been elected as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire

Conservative Stephen Mold has retained the position of Northamptonshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC).

Mr Mold won 53.2% of the first preference vote, with 102,752 votes, meaning the second preference votes did not need to be counted.

Labour's Clare Pavitt finished second with 27.5% and Ana Gunn, of the Liberal Democrats, was in third, with 15%.

The turnout figure for the election of 34.8%.

Mark Hearn, for Reform, came in fourth, with just under 4% of the vote.

