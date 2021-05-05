Northampton: Warehouse blaze was 'started deliberately', say police
A fire which was tackled by dozens of firefighters and destroyed a warehouse is being investigated as arson.
The blaze gutted the head office and distribution centre of children's gift supplier My 1st Years on Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton on Saturday.
Northamptonshire Police said it was treating the fire "as an incident of arson".
The force said an investigation "led by our CID" was under way.
The fire took hold in the business premises on Caswell Road with crews brought in from neighbouring counties to help tackle it.
At the height of the blaze, eight engines and two hydraulic platforms were at the scene, with water pumped from a nearby lake, while surrounding roads were shut.
The firm, which produces personalised children's items, has been based at the site for seven years.
Following the fire, owners Daniel Price and Jonny Sitton, who employ 150 people, said they felt "relief" no-one had been hurt.
A police spokesman said: "We are treating this fire in Brackmills as an incident of arson as we believe it was deliberately started.
"An investigation led by our CID is under way and anyone with information is encouraged to contact us."
