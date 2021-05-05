Northamptonshire cat rescued from 20ft well
A cat has been rescued from a well by fire crews after its meows were heard from a ledge 20ft (6m) underground.
Northamptonshire firefighters were called to the well at a house on Main Street in Loddington at 14:53 BST on Tuesday and removed a metal grate before lowering a ladder.
Flea, who is nearly a year old, had been missing for her home, across the road, for more than a week.
Her owner Freya Hill said she was OK and had acted like "nothing happened".
A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said there was about a foot of water at the bottom of the well, but "the cat had managed to climb on to a small ledge".
She was enticed off the ledge with cat food and handed back to her joint owners, Freya and Keira Hill.
Freya, 22, said Flea went missing on 24 April and she feared she may have been "clipped by a car".
Her sister, Keira, had organised searches and the pair did not expect to find her "over the road".
"She does have a habit of jumping into cars and wanting to go for a walk. She is just over-friendly with people and will follow them," said Freya.
Flea was "hungry and happy and sitting by the radiator" after being rescued, and a check by a vet confirmed she was otherwise OK.
"She's definitely trying to use up one of her nine lives," said Freya.
"I'm so grateful and thankful to the firefighters who all carried out such a brilliant and amazing job."
