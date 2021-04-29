Sywell Aerodrome crash: Pilot fractured back in vintage biplane
A pilot suffered broken bones and a fracture in his back after a replica vintage World War One biplane spun out of control, a report found.
The Royal Aircraft Factory BE2c crashed at Sywell Aerodrome in Northamptonshire on 2 September.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said there was "not enough evidence" to explain the crash.
It said a Kevlar flying helmet worn "to look more authentic" prevented further injuries to the pilot.
The plane, which featured in the film Biggles Sweeps the Skies, was part of the Bremont Great War Display Team and nose-dived into the ground after a right turn.
The AAIB report said the aircraft, built in 1969, was taking part in a practice air display sequence, which the team had been flying for "a couple of years".
But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this was their first flight together in 2020.
The 57-year-old pilot said during the practice he had to perform a "large turn" to get in position.
He remembered rolling into the turn and the aircraft "just departing into a spin", before crashing, according to the AAIB report.
At the time of the crash, a witness said he was "shocked to see one plane do a turn and then it went into downward spiral".
It was suggested by the AAIB the aircraft could have encountered some wake from his or another aircraft or been affected by a gust of wind.
The pilot suffered a fractured vertebra, broken ribs, severe face lacerations, a broken wrist and a broken thumb.
The plane was also severely damaged including the fuselage, front cockpit, and the rear cockpit instrument panel. The fuel tank was crushed and punctured, causing the fuel to leak out, but there was no fire.
