David Brickwood: Man accused of scrap dealer's murder is cleared
- Published
A man accused of murdering a scrap dealer in a burglary has been cleared after a judge ruled the DNA evidence was "plainly insufficient".
Cameron St Rose, 27, was charged with killing 74-year-old David Brickwood at his Northampton home in 2015.
Judge Mr Justice Pepperall granted an application that Mr St Rose, of east London, had no case to answer.
He directed Birmingham Crown Court jurors to return not guilty verdicts on murder and burglary counts.
Prosecutors had claimed pensioner Mr Brickwood was attacked as intruders, including Mr St Rose, went to his home in Lindsay Avenue searching for money in the early hours of 26 September 2015.
After directing the jury to acquit Mr St Rose, of Forest Gate, on Wednesday, the judge told them: "You can only convict where there is sufficient evidence.
"'Might-bes' are not good enough. That is the reason for the decision I have reached."
Mr Justice Pepperall said the prosecution had relied on DNA evidence found in two areas of the crime scene.
A major component of a mixed DNA profile found on a rubber window gasket - exposed by a window pane being removed - matched the DNA profile of Mr St Rose, the judge said.
But the judge added: "The agreed scientific position is that it cannot even be said that it is more likely that such DNA was deposited directly by Mr St Rose in the course of committing these offences rather than by secondary transfer.
"Such evidence is plainly insufficient safely to be left to the jury.
"Probability is an insufficient basis for proof of a criminal charge. Indeed, in this case the position is even weaker.
"The experts cannot even say that primary transfer is more likely than secondary transfer."
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said that the force was disappointed the decision had been made not to progress to the conclusion of the trial.
"As ever, our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Brickwood. We share their frustration that no-one has yet been brought to justice following his death," the spokeswoman said.
