Elections 2021: West Northamptonshire candidates join food bank fight
- Published
The future of a food bank organisation needs to be secured "otherwise people are going to starve," candidates at an election hustings event have resolved.
The West Northamptonshire Council candidates were responding to a question from food bank worker Amarjit Singh Atwal.
He said an end to government funding meant food banks would close.
The BBC has approached the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) for comment.
The subject was raised during a poverty hustings hosted by homelessness charity The Hope Centre in Northampton on Monday.
The event was attended by members of the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green and Trade Unionist/Socialist Coalition parties.
A range of subjects were discussed including homelessness, social housing and youth unemployment.
Mr Atwal, a trustee of the Sikh Community Centre and Youth Club which provides food for 400 people every week, said grant money from DEFRA had come to an end.
The money had been aimed at helping people during the coronavirus pandemic and used to form the Food Bank Alliance in Northampton.
In a display of cross-party unity, the candidates pledged to raise the matter with the new chief executive of West Northamptonshire Council, Anna Earnshaw.
Conservative Jonathan Nunn said it had been "remarkable" how quickly the voluntary sector had responded during the pandemic.
"As we are getting over that we are going back to a bit more business as usual, but nevertheless this still an issue," he said.
"We have an opportunity to urge new officers to seek the next slug of money."
Liberal Democrat Sally Beardsworth said the service "can't just stop".
"These people have done sterling work," she said. "If the money isn't coming from government we need to make sure someone is in control of this situation.
"We can't have a service and then just take it away because otherwise people are going to starve.
"In this day and age that is just wicked."
Labour's Danielle Stone echoed the need to flag up the loss of funding, but said it was important to remember "the pandemic wasn't the cause of poverty".
"What it did was highlight it," she said. "One of the things that shocked me is hidden need.
"What we really need is an eradication of that sort of need. It is heart-breaking."
Ashley Scott, of the Trade Unionist/Socialist Coalition, said the problem of food poverty "is just starting".
"We are not going to see the full effects of these times we live in until 12 months down the line," he added.
Green Party candidate Paul Powerville dropped out of the online hustings after the first question so did not comment on the food bank question.
Mr Atwal said he was worried the lack of funding would cause food banks to close or reduce services at a time when the furlough scheme was still in place.
"When furlough ends there will be an increase in demand," he said.
"What's going to happen then? Food banks won't be in a position to help as funding has ended now."
ENGLAND'S ELECTIONS: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people across England will vote for new councillors, mayors and police and crime commissioners. Register to vote here.
Why does it matter? When parties win control of a council, they decide policies for your area which could affect services ranging from social care to rubbish collection. Find out more about what councils do.
Who can vote? Anyone who lives in England, is registered to vote and aged 18 or over on 6 May is eligible. Find your local election here.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk