Northampton substation fire leaves homes without power
People were evacuated from their homes and left without power after a fire at an electricity substation.
The blaze in Semilong Road, Northampton, started at about 21:15 BST on Thursday night, Northamptonshire Fire Service said.
Those who remained in their properties were asked to keep their windows and doors closed.
Western Power said engineers were at the scene and electricity was expected to be restored by 09:00.
Update #Powercut we've got some supplies back on in #Northampton #NN1 but are working to restore the remaining properties by approximately 09:00. Sorry for the delay. Steve— WPD (@wpduk) April 16, 2021
