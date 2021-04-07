Northamptonshire: Large cannabis factory found in village
Officers have dismantled a large cannabis factory which was discovered in a village, police said.
The property in Stanwick, Northamptonshire, was raided on Tuesday at 09:30 BST.
Northamptonshire Police discovered 71 large plants and arrested one man who has been charged with production of cannabis.
Sgt Leigh Françoise Goodwin from the force said the find was "a result of community intelligence".
The officer added: "We will continue to work alongside the community to tackle the issues that concern them."
The force urged the public and landlords to look out for signs of cannabis factories, such as curtains and windows being closed and drawn, even in hot weather, and cables running to and from lampposts.
