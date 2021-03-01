Covid-19: Corby police issue fines in highest infection rate area
Police have handed out fines to people breaking Covid-19 restrictions at a country park in the area with England's highest coronavirus rate.
Northamptonshire Police said officers issued 13 Covid fixed penalty notices for breaches at East Carlton Countryside Park in Corby on Sunday.
They included people who had travelled from Hertfordshire to meet family and gatherings of different households.
Corby recorded 212 cases in the seven days up to 24 February.
According to latest figures, this gives the area a rate of 293.6 per 100,000 of the population, although this is 6% less than the previous seven days.
Peterborough in neighbouring Cambridgeshire has the second highest infection rate, with 231.9 cases per 100,000 people.
East Carlton Countryside Park is on the edge of the Welland Valley and although the heritage centre is not currently open, local people are able to walk through the woods and grasslands.
Under current restrictions, people can leave their homes to exercise but this should be limited to once per day, and they should not travel outside their local area.
