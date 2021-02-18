Harry Dunn death: Civil case is mother's 'opportunity to hear truths'
Harry Dunn's mother has said a ruling allowing a civil claim against his alleged killer to go ahead in the US will give her an "opportunity to hear some truths".
Mr Dunn, 19, died in a crash near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in 2019.
Suspect Anne Sacoolas returned to the US, claiming diplomatic immunity, and an extradition request failed.
Charlotte Charles said: "It means I get the opportunity to present questions to her and to have truthful answers."
Mrs Sacoolas, 43, had applied to dismiss the case on the grounds it should be heard in the UK, but a judge in Virginia ruled it could go ahead in the US.
She has been charged in the UK with causing the teenager's death by dangerous driving, but an extradition request was rejected by the US government in January last year.
Mrs Charles said: "It just means an awful lot to me just being able to have the opportunity to hear some truths.
"It means Anne Sacoolas has to sit in a room with lawyers and answer questions under oath."
She added she hoped the case would allow Mr Dunn's family to "put together parts of the jigsaw puzzle. To find out a little bit about Harry's last hours is enormous".
Asked on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour about Mrs Sacoolas's stated desire to "bring peace to Harry's family," Mrs Charles added: "If she wants to find a resolution she needs to do the obvious thing - get herself on a plane to the UK and face the justice system.
"She could make that happen a lot sooner.
"If she wants to think about rebuilding her own life that's the obvious answer. For her kids, if not for her herself."
A date and venue has yet to be set for any hearing in the US civil courts.
