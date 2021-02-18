BBC News

Covid-19: Thousands of unwanted vehicles stored at Rockingham

Thousands of used vehicles are being stored at a former motorsport venue.

Rockingham Motor Speedway Circuit, near Corby in Northamptonshire, is being used to store vehicles, many of which are former hire and ex-lease vehicles.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed the UK's used car market contracted by 14.9% in 2020.

It said Covid-19 lockdown measures and "turbulent consumer and business confidence" had dented vehicle sales.

Sales of second-hand vehicles fell to 6,752,959 - down 1,182,146 on 2019.

Racing at Rockingham ended in 2018.

